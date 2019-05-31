Come to New York, i’ll tell you how IEBC rigged 2017 elections -Dr Roselyne Akombe dares Jeff Koinange Citizen TV

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe was among thousands of Kenyans who watched Miguna Miguna’s interview on Jeff Koinange Live.

In a tweet after the Wednesday night programme, Akombe reacted to the tell-all interview.

Dr Akombe described the prime time interview as powerful, saying that it offered food for thought as the country grappled with a lot of issues.

The former IEBC commissioner hinted at making an appearance on the show by asking the show’s host Jeff Koinange to bring the bench to New York where she is based.

“Quite a powerful #JKLive interview by @MigunaMiguna. Food for thought as we grapple with #StateCapture #competencybasedcurriculum #BeggingSafaris to name but a few. Welcome to the NYC benches @KoinangeJeff next time!” her tweet read.

Renowned lawyer Miguna Miguna appeared on the show Wednesday night in which he recounted the brutal treatment he was subjected to in the lead-up to his deportation.

He also recounted the intrigues of Raila Odinga’s mock inauguration in which he played a prominent role and led to his deportation in 2018.

Miguna maintained that the immigration officials acted in violation of the law by deporting him.

The show was shot on location in Washington DC, the capital city of the United States of America.