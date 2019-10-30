Co-operative bank approved illegal loans for kickbacks in LBDA, billions lost

Scandalous cooperative Bank is on the brink yet again for losing taxpayers money in another ghost project by the government at the lake basin development authority mall in Kisumu.

The case which involved the Kisumu county assembly speaker onyango Oloo and lake basin development authority managing director Peter Abok cost taxpayers 4.1 billion shillings after the inflation as a result of corruption.

According to our source cooperative Bank participated in giving illegal and unprocedural loan worth 1.3 billion to which they might have gotten some kickbacks.

The director of public prosecution ordered for the arrest of Bobasi MP innocent Momanyi, kisumu county speaker and lake basin development managing director Peter Abok in the probe of Lost billions.

Haji said from the start of the contract, Symbion Kenya Limited carried out the function of the consultant in the construction of the mall.

“On 19th April 2019, Symbion Limited issued a certificate of completion and taking over of the mall… The Ministry of Public Works was never involved by the LBDA at any stage in the construction of the mall,” said the DPP.

The prosecution case cited a well-planned conspiracy to defraud at least 1.5 billion which is said to have been lost in the construction of the iconic mall in the kisumu-kakamega highway.

The project was to cost Ksh. 2.4 billion but by the time it was completed the total cost has been inflated to 4.1 billion. The amount was inflated through conspiracy by officials and without following any due process.

The company involved was Erdemann Properties Ltd ,LBDA managing director and Kisumu county speaker also accused of changing the land title to secure a loan of more than 2 billion without the approval of the cabinet Secretary and the national treasury.

In another charge the speaker was accused of failing to disclose private interest in the transaction the prosecution claimed despite the lake basin development authority chairman failing to disclose that he was a legal consultant for Erdemann Properties Ltd and participated in the decision to award the contract where billions Were lost.

The company’s directors were accused of illegal acquisition of public property while a board member was accused of receiving 7.6 million from the company as an inducement to influence the decision of the board to award the contract, the speaker faced another charge of receiving 15 million from the company as an inducement to influence release of funds to the company the funds to a greater percentage who are loans from cooperative Bank.

Anti-corruption court magistrate released them on 10 million cash bail and 6 million cash bail respectively.

In another scam the cooperative bank was also involved in another scandal where millions were lost specifically through an account owned by Buyer awareness account number is 011 148 8732 841800 at moi avenue branch on March 20th 2018 since the owner of the company of registered buyer beware changed its name to carry out fraudulent transactions in which the bank wired her the money.

The bank prepared a fake contract which expired on 31st August 2019 with some funny reason in some closes reading protection fees, pulling down of any negative comments and posts, monitoring and protecting the bank from any social media attacks.

The management and technical team needs to be serious in all their activities.