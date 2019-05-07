CJ Maraga receives an international honor in the US

Chief Justice David Maraga on Sunday got awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Andrews University in Michigan, USA.

Delighted CJ Maraga took to social media to announce his latest achievement that saw him add another law certifcate in his file.

“I was deeply honoured to be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Andrews University in Michigan, USA last Sunday. I also had the honour of giving the commencement address during the graduation ceremony.”

Maraga holds a law degree from the University of Nairobi a Master of Laws from the same university and a post-graduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.