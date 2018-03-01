CJ MARAGA: The Greatest Enemy Of Mt. Kenya Mafia

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler

Government, as we are told, is the strongest institution in a society. But our own government has continued to make history in the negative. It is now apparent that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a cornered man. He has proved to be one of the most incompetent leaders in Africa.

He has confirmed he is only ardent at petty witch-hunting. Instead of showing Kenyans what he intends to achieve for the next four and a half years – because it is obvious he has achieved nothing for the last five and a half years – this President is busily chasing Maraga over a decision he made on September 1.

The other day I was discombobulated when I saw Cardinal John Njue and other clergymen defending Uhuru. These holier-than-thous – including Njue – are the same men who kept quiet when they were supposed to speak.

I have always said that this man Njue is not ethically fit to hold the office of a Cardinal. “His office let another take.” I mean, who the hell does he think he is to purport to lecture Kenyans on leadership? Don’t start reminding me that he is a Christian or a ‘man of God’ as you are brainwashed to believe because I don’t buy such silliness. Tell me, who is more Christian than Judas Iscariot? Is cardinal Njue more Christian than Judas? Judas was the right hand man of Jesus. He walked with Jesus. He worked with Jesus. He slept where Jesus slept. He prayed with Jesus. He dined with Jesus. He was closer to Jesus. Did Judas not betray Jesus at the end? Those who attended Sunday school classes will authoritatively tell you that Judas was not just a mere apostle. He was a super apostle more than a cardinal but at a time he messed up, the Bible says “His office, let another take” That is the normal thing. Therefore I say the office of Uhuru Kenyatta and that of Cardinal Njue, let another take.

What government should do, individuals are struggling to achieve. Instead of swarming himself with people of goodwill, this President surrounds himself with hooligans.

He has played himself to the hands of goons who obviously do not wish him well. By the time he comes down, he won’t have anybody to work with. He played himself into the hands of hooligans.

My interest is about the wellness of this country. Nigeria must survive what we are passing through by the help of God. The same God who saved us from Ebola will save us from this bad luck season!

As Uhuru revisits to fix the Judiciary as threatened, I want to remind him that Office of the Chief Justice is a product of the Constitution. Therefore any attempt to illegally remove Chief Justice Maraga from office is nothing but the rule of force, which cannot stand because democracy cannot thrive on impunity.

Which part of the Kenyan Constitution says the Judiciary is the puppet of the executive? The Constitution and the procedures of appointing a Chief Justice say the Chief Justice shall be appointed based on the principle of primus inter pares.

Looking at this country, Several times I have wondered why the Uhuru administration is doing nothing to create jobs even as schools keep churning graduates that everyone agrees are unemployable. I have always wondered why this administration creates more universities yet the existing ones are what they are supposed to be.

It is no secret that Uhuru has continued to exhibit intolerance towards the opposition and insensitivity to the plight of Kenyans, who they have managed to rule by force and trickery.

But need we blame Uhuru for his collective intelligence? For those who didn’t know, Uhuru is just a mere opportunist thrown upon the system not on account of his competence, or what he can bring to the table, but at the instance of some Mt. Kenya mafia somewhere.

I however consider it most unfortunate that just when our democracy is gradually evolving and becoming entrenched, certain forces in the present administration are bent on derailing it. Or how else can one explain the sudden withdrawal of the security details attached to the opposition Members of Parliament?

This administration has not only elevated impunity as a policy of government, but is also currently working to return this nation to the dark and dreary days of KANU era totalitarianism.

Ours is a democracy, therefore the present administration cannot ram a one-party state down our throats. People must be free to make political choices, irrespective of class, tribe, race, religion or position.

Maraga remains the speaker, having been appointed primus inter pares. He remains in that position until his the constitution dictates otherwise.

The action of Mr. Njenga to petition the removal of Chief Justice Maraga apparently on orders from ‘above’ shows that this administration has utter disdain for democracy.

The Chief Justice has not violated any constitutional provision by nullifying a Presidential election, but even if there is a constitutional breach, the JSC must be allowed to determine so.

Maraga by his words and actions since his emergence as the Chief Justice has left nobody in doubt that he is out to ensure the overall development of the judiciary. He has helped to enthrone merit instead of political convenience, deepened democracy, ensured stability in the courts and always sided with Kenyans on matters of impunity, oppression, welfare and progressive governance. When he nullified Uhuru controversial August 8 victory, he spoke up in favour of the masses.

So any attempt to continue to deny him of his constitutional entitlements or plot to forcefully remove him from office through unconstitutional means, will surely be met with lawful resistance from Kenyans. Uhuru through the police has desecrated our Constitution. “A black plum is as sweet as white” Whether the CJ comes from community X or community Z, the rule of law must be respected. No democracy can stand without the rule of law.

In the face of this provocation, Kenyans must not only pray, but also rise to defend democracy by protecting the Judiciary. The Judiciary is the symbol of the democracy of our dreams.

This is not a matter of political affiliation, we are talking of the number five citizen in the land who the president treated indecorously and want to remove from office without due process.

The illegal withdrawal of the security details of our lawmakers, exposing them to harm, coupled with the attempted illegal removal of Maraga has gravely injured the soul of our democracy.

The present administration, the leadership and the international community must ensure that no harm befalls opposition legislators. I want to call on Kenyans to hold the Presidency and the Jubilee administration responsible should any harm befall Chief Justice Maraga and the MPs at this time.

Already, out of desperation, Uhuru is scheming to illegally remove the Chief Justice but I want to beg him not to test the anger of Kenyans. I am sure that even before he finishes petitioning Maraga, in a serious country where rules are rules, he would be cooling his heels in Gatundu. And in such serious climes, he would long have written his will because he would be spending a long, long time somewhere near Kahawa past Githurai 44.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii County)