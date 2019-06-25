Civil servants should leave census jobs for the unemployed youths: Hon Kuria

Gatundu south member of parliament Moses Kuria and Ainapkoi MP William Chepkut has joined the chorus of those calling for people who have jobs to be barred from opportunities in the upcoming census.

Mr Chepkut through his tweeter account said if the government was indeed keen on creating jobs for the youth, it would not allow those on its payroll to take up jobs as enumerators.

According to Chepkut, the positions should be reserved only for unemployed youth in the country.

“Civil servants should be barred from applying for the census enumerator jobs,” he said.

Chepkut’s sentiments come at a time Gatundu MP Moses Kuria had warned all the employed Kenyans against applying for the jobs meant for the Kenyan youths who are yet to secure employments.

According to Kuria, the Unemployed Youths should be considered for the Census positions but this was unlikely since many of the government employees and civil servants were already taking leave from their stations ready to take up the one month jobs.

“It is saddening to see School Principals, Civil Servants and other Senior Government Officials applying for leave in the month of August to take up jobs as Census enumerators.

This census is not just a census. It’s supposed to be a youth empowerment exercise. Leave these jobs to our millions of unemployed youth. Shame on you!! How do you compete with your children ? When I become President nothing like this will happen” posted Moses Kuria on Facebook.

Chepkut and Kuria’s sentiments were largely echoed by the majority of Kenyans who urged the employed group to leave the offers to the young graduates and unemployed Kenyans.

“This census will give jobless Kenyans small capital to startup life and engage in business. I urge our able county commissioners to protect our young people from this egocentric Kenyans. Jobless youths must be considered.” posted one user, Kakamega Pundit on facebook.

The Government of Kenya through the Kenya National Bureau Statistics (KNBS) is going to conduct the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census starting this August and has invited qualified individuals to apply for jobs ranging from Enumerators to supervisors.