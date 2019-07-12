City tycoon Paul Kobia charged alongside 15 employees in fake gold scandal

Controversial self proclaimed businessman Paul Kobia , was arraigned in court alongside 15 of his employees over fake gold scandal.

According to the Prosecution, Kobia conspired and tried to deceive Antonio Cianci from Dubai.

”On diverse dates between April 23 to 25, under an office trading name Duaf International Limited and Malca Amit Limited, at a plot along Riverside drive in Kileleshwa area, jointly with others not before court carried metal boxes and falsely pretended that they were carrying on a genuine gold business,” the prosecutor said.

The 15 employees were also charged with preparation to commit felony.

They include Simon Wainaina, Paul Gichuhi, Benjamin Mutisya, Patrick Ngulu, Samson Kibet, Faith Kioko, Joyce Wenani, Miriam Nyambura, Consolata Thindiri, James Masai, Doreen Kathambi, Tanya Yvonne and Gabriel Ndururi.

During their arrest, police recovered fake gold nuggets, smelting pots, metal tongs, X-Ray fluorescence spectrometers and assorted robber band stamps and company seals.

It is alleged that the two tried to obtain the Ksh. 14million from the claimant (Antonio) by falsely pretending they could supply real gold for sale, a fact they knew to be false.

Kobia solely faces six additional charges in regards to forging stamps contrary to the laws of Kenya.

He is said to have been found in possession of forged impressed stamps written ‘collector of duties Kenya Revenue paid pounds’; ‘Chief Magistrate’s Court Nairobi Republic of Kenya’ and ‘The Nairobi Treasury P.O Box 30607-00100 Nairobi’.

Others had the inscriptions ‘For Director of Geological Surveys’, ‘Ministry of Mining Nairobi’ and ‘Kenya Revenue Authority Hqrs Customs & Excise Dept.’

On Friday, the suspects appeared before Magistrate Martha Mutuku and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Magistrate directed that Kobia be released upon meeting the Ksh. 3 million bond condition or an alternative Ksh. 2million cash bail.

Other suspects except for Doreen Kathambi who did not appear in court are to be released on cash bail of Ksh. 100,000 each.

The case will be heard on August 3, 2019.