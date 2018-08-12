Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

City Tycoon Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Blasts NTV Anchor Olive Burrows for BREACHING to fake Yellow Yellow

City Tycoon Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Blasts NTV Anchor Olive Burrows for BREACHING to fake Yellow Yellow

Leave a Comment

City lawyer tycoon Donald Kipkorir has blasted media houses for encouraging breaching by female TV girls and hip enlargement at expense of natural beauty.

The lawyer singled NTV’s Olive Borrows who is said was a dark beauty while at capital FM but had breached her way to a yellow yellow …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies