City Residents Blast Governor Sonko Over Phone Call PR Stunt

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a man endowed with PR gimmick that know no bounds.

In his latest move, the flamboyant City CEO has embarked on a call-in program for residents to inform him on matters affecting them.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, the Governor issued the number 0722 886600 and asked residents to feel free to text or call on urgent issues.

“I will be receiving calls from 5.50am to 7.30am, ” he said in a tweet.

Sonko asked the residents to send him a message in case the number is busy so he can call back later.

But not all Kenyans were impressed as many chided his PR stunt while others celebrated the move.

