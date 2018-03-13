City Residents Blast Governor Sonko Over Phone Call PR Stunt

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a man endowed with PR gimmick that know no bounds.

In his latest move, the flamboyant City CEO has embarked on a call-in program for residents to inform him on matters affecting them.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, the Governor issued the number 0722 886600 and asked residents to feel free to text or call on urgent issues.

“I will be receiving calls from 5.50am to 7.30am, ” he said in a tweet.

Good morning Nairobians. I will be receiving your calls from 5.50am to 7.30am. Use 0722886600 in case busy just text and I will call back. Urgent issues plse especially on challenges we are facing. Those with appointment for this morning use the gate facing city hall Annex pic.twitter.com/KnyQNHfHN4 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 13, 2018

Sonko asked the residents to send him a message in case the number is busy so he can call back later.

But not all Kenyans were impressed as many chided his PR stunt while others celebrated the move.