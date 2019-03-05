Citizen TV journalits robbed in Kirinyaga at the devolution conference in Kirinyaga

Citizen TV crew had a difficult moment when they were robbed at the ongoing devolution conference in Kirinyaga.

According to credible reports, the robbers got away with Mac-book laptops, PXW Camera, Citizen TV branded microphones, bags, money, cables and hard-drives during the incident.

According to lead citizen tv journalist Stephen Letoo, some of the items lost belong to the sister station Inooro TV.

In a photo posted by the reporter on Twitter, the robbers broke into one of the station’s vehicle through the window.