Citizen TV journalits robbed in Kirinyaga at the devolution conference in Kirinyaga

Citizen TV crew had a difficult moment when they were robbed at the ongoing devolution conference in Kirinyaga.
According to credible reports, the robbers got away with Mac-book laptops, PXW Camera, Citizen TV branded microphones, bags, money, cables and hard-drives during the incident.
According to lead citizen tv journalist Stephen Letoo, some of the items lost belong to the sister station Inooro TV.
In a photo posted by the reporter on Twitter, the robbers broke into one of the station’s vehicle through the window.
Citizrn TV crew that i am part of has been robbed in Kirinyaga during the ongoing devolution conference. Mc book Laptops, PXW Camera, Citizen TV branded microphone, bags, money, cables and hardrives for both Citizen and Inoooro TV. pic.twitter.com/aJ3jiSjHI9
— Stephen Letoo (@StevoLetoo) March 4, 2019
Leave a Reply