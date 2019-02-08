Citizen TV raids Weru TV as SK Macharia plans to weaken fast growing Meru based TV

It seems Citizen TV which commands majority viewership across the country is no longer at ease

The SK Macharia owned TV station has now turned it’s missiles towards Meru based TV station, Weru TV in a bid to diminish the command by the fast growing TV station, owned by a former employee of Royal Media Services.

Citizen TV has now poached three of Weru TV’s presenters Eucabeth Mukami, Charity Kamanku and Agnes Kathure. The three are now set to shift base from Meru to Nairobi as Citizen TV scales up it’s war against Weru TV.

Reports however indicate the three former Weru TV journalists acted unprofessionally by absconding duty at Weru TV during the days they rushed to Nairobi to negotiate for their packages with Citizen TV.

Sources say the three claimed they couldn’t show up at work only to be spotted at Citizen TV negotiating for their exit at WERU TV.

According to sources at Weru TV CEO John Marete dismissed the three for absconding duty leading to loss of revenue by the TV station after the presenters failed to show up on air.

Several media houses have started poaching talented journalists from Weru TV after latest reports by pollsters indicated that the Meru based TV is the leading TV station in the Meru region. Last year KTN also poached Edwin Gitonga from Weru TV.

Weru TV which has been in operation since December, 2016, is a professional run media company with high skilled professionals led by CEO John Marete who is a former production Manager at Citizen TV. The company also runs Weru FM which went on air early last year.