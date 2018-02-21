CITIZEN TV & Mt. KENYA MAFIA Are Determined To Finish Kenyatta National Hospital CEO LILY KOROS With Fake Scandals

By BILL MOSOTA Yesterday during Citizen Monday special, here are Anne Kiguta’s opening remarks which she gave with absolute AUTHORITY:

“Once again, Kenyatta National Hospital – the hospital that shares a name with our President – is in the headlines for bad reasons. A twin child was stolen from…… IT IS ABOUT TIME THE PRESIDENT INTEVENED TO SAVE THE SITUATION AND MANAGEMENT AT KENYATTA HOSPITAL…”

It is now apparent that Royal Media Services are conniving with some Mt. Kenya cartels to get the Lilly Koros out of the helm of affairs in an operation dubbed “KALENJIN out – KIKUYU in”

Just recently, some sponsored woman posted on Facebook that mothers are raped along the corridors and inside the elevators of KNH at night after delivery. To confirm they were part of the story, Citizen TV lifted up those rumours from Social Media and without INVESTIGATING, gave it thorough publicity.

Instead of reporting a story, Citizen TV was conclusive and judgmental already.

It accused the management of Kenyatta National Hospital led by their Chief Executive Officer Lilly Koros of incompetence. It put a lot of effort to ensure the CEO’s reputation is irredeemably blemished so that she can eventually be relieved of her duties and have a Kikuyu take over the leadership of the facility.

The tone of their presenters when handling the issue was tellingly tense. I remember when Hussein Mohammed hosted the CEO, he was tougher on her, asking provocative and preemptive questions to try and rattle Koros but the intelligent lady remained steadfast. She remained focus and explained everything as it is.

But since God never leaves his children, he revealed the truth that set Koros free. It was later discovered that the rape allegations were just rumors from one of the Facebook groups. When called upon to testify before the DCI and the parliamentary/senate committees, no mother availed herself. The CEO was vindicated. The truth shamed CITIZEN TV and their sponsors for not being able to bring madam Koros down and put them in their place.

Back to the twin that was stolen and found. In my opinion, this was another choreographed move by Mt. Kenya mafia and Citizen TV to try and sully the CEO’s reputation after the fake rape story backfired. Before you dismiss me, here are a few questions that remain unanswered.

1. Basically, you cannot give a stranger your laptop or mobile phone in a public place and ask him/her to watch it for you so that you can run some errands. A child is obviously more precious than gadgets. If you cannot give your gadgets to strangers in a public place, how can you give away your baby to a total stranger in a public hospital?

2. The baby was allegedly ‘stolen’ at the outpatient department. The mother gave birth to the baby 6 months ago and she was seeking medal attention because she was unwell, thus her husband accompanied her to KNH. Obviously, she went to be seen at outpatient department. In outpatient, the patients walk in and out without further scrutiny especially on the identity of babies accompanying by their mothers. Therefore, you cannot blame the hospital security for not detecting the stolen child. Why was the father of the ‘stolen’ child quick to castigate the management of the hospital for not monitoring his child? How come Citizen TV reporters were readily available with cameras at the hospital to report the theft of the child immediately it occurred? Is there anything they know that other media houses don’t know?

3. Watching the body language of the father, he did not sound convincing. His mouth said one thing and his body language said otherwise. He didn’t look troubled given the ordeal he was suffering. Any right thinking man can conclude that the whole thing was stage-managed. The ‘thief’ strategically positioned herself in a place where she would offer to give a helping hand and disappear with the baby. Therefore, the reporters would emerge and enquire from the man what the problem was and report eventually.

Again, how come it was only Citizen TV journalists that were present at the time the baby was found? Were there no other journalists from other media houses? The bitterness they reported the matter with was weird.

4. Everytime there is an issue at KNH, why are a section of people from the Kikuyu community quick to call for madam Lily’s resignation even before investigating the matter? Does she know what is happening at every corner of the hospital? If someone has negligently lost her baby at the outpatient sector, how does that concern the CEO of the hospital?

It is evident that they are baying for Koros’s blood. They have vowed not to go to sleep until they get Koros out of KNH management but the truth will always defend her. Kenyans should be cautious because nobody knows what they are planning next. Only time will tell.



[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii and Nairobi)