Citizen TV Journalist laid to rest after suffering massive stroke

Former Royal Media Services digital journalist and Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney’s personal assistant Jacques Masea has been laid to rest.

Masea, who succumbed to a stroke, was on Thursday buried at his rural home in Bomachoge, Kisii County, with only a limited number of family members present in line with government directives.

The deceased died at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Tuesday evening while receiving treatment after he was found unconscious at his home.

According to initial reports, Masea was last seen on Friday last week before all efforts to contact him on Saturday and Sunday hit a brick wall.

A few of his friends on Monday then went to his house and, upon breaking down the door, found him lying unconscious on the floor and rushed him to KNH.

They were informed that he had suffered a stroke which paralysed the left side of his body and he, unfortunately, passed while receiving treatment the following day.

Masea was a digital executive at RMS before he moved to the Ministry of Lands in 2018 upon the appointment of CS Karoney who, until then, was the media giant’s Chief Operations Officer.

His former colleagues at the leading broadcaster have since posted glowing tributes to him, with most of them terming him a humble, dedicated, generous colleague and friend.