Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe Questioned; Fiance Shooting, Murder Of Monica Kimani

Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has been questioned by the police after her fiancé Joe Irungu was arrested in connection with the murder of Monica Kimani.

According to Nairobi News, Ms. Maribe was questioned after she admitted to driving her boyfriend to Nairobi West hospital on Friday, with a gunshot wound.

Reports indicate that the news anchor was questioned to verify her fiancé’s story.

Joe Irungu is said to have reported to Lang’ata police station that he was shot by unknown people on Friday morning, as he dropped his girlfriend at her Royal Park Estate residence.



Police however say that security guards attached to Royal Park who were questioned over the shooting said they did not hear any gunshots in the area and there was no bullet cartridge retrieved.

Joe Irungu was taken in for questioning after his mobile phone data was traced to Luciane Apartments where Monica lived.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicate that police are now taking the angle of a drug peddling ring…

Ms. Kimani was found slaughtered and her body dumped inside a bathtub at her house in Kilimani last week on Wednesday.

The lifeless body of Monica was discovered by her brother George at Luciane Apartments at Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt road in Kilimani.