Citizen TV boss blasts Hon. Maina Kamanda for declaring support for ODM candidate

Top Journalists on Thursday blasted Maina Kamanda following his support for ODM Kibra candidate Imran Okoth.

Citizen TV’s Joe Ageyo, Francis Gachuri and Linas Kaikai, criticised Kamanda’s decision which came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Macdonald Mariga for the seat.

Joe Ageyo during the News Gang show, claimed that the move by the former Starehe MP depicted the hypocrisy that had gripped the country.

The veteran journalist added that political parties no longer had any importance to the citizens.

“I think this is the height of political hypocrisy in our country. It makes nonsense of this thing we call multipartyism.

“We have political parties that mean nothing to people.” stated Ageyo.

The journalist’s sentiments were further echoed by Gachuri who alleged that the leader was accompanied to Capitol Hill by other Jubilee party officials whose identities were not revealed.

“Look, how did Maina Kamanda end up at Raila Odinga’s office today. In fact i would dare say he was not alone.”

“He was accompanied by some other Jubilee party officials and the record will bail me out.”

“One very senior Jubilee party official was in that office during the two hour closed door meeting.” noted Gachuri.

Kaikai on his part hinted that Kamanda’s choice was given the go ahead by Uhuru.

The tough talking journalist noted that the nominated lawmaker did not have the courage to pull of that move without the backing of the president.

“I do not think Maina Kamanda would have the courage to do what he is doing if he does not have the nod of State House.” pointed out Kaikai.

Kamanda on Thursday highlighted that his support for the late Ken Okoth’s brother was in the spirit of the handshake.

“I am here in my personal capacity. As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate,” stated the Jubilee Nominated MP.

The leader, who is a member of the Jubilee faction of Kieleweke that is opposed to DP William Ruto, had disclosed that some members from his team will join him in supporting Imran.

“There are so many other MPs who want to come and support him(Imran) just for one reason that we have enjoyed peace in this country and we don’t want that peace to be thrown out by few people who do want to see that we have achieved so much …..that you can move Kibera freely without interference without tribal fighting, ” remarked Kamanda.

It had been reported that Kamanda in the past accused Ruto of forcing Jubilee to field Mariga in Kibra.

Additional information had suggested that a section of Kieleweke members insinuated the idea that President Uhuru was against Mariga’s bid.