Citizen TV Anchor Hussein Mohammed ratings leaked, commanded millions of viewership

Hussein Mohammed who has worked all his way up for over 10 years at Citizen TV announced his exit from the Communication Centre station Royal Media Services, the anchor who has interviewed big names in the political arena like Former Prime Minister and AU envoy Raila Odinga, The Deputy President William Ruto, Majority Leader Aden Duale, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau , Members of Parliament, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries.

At times looking secretly shaken perhaps conscious of his exit, Hussein, the host of Newsnight news bulletin said he was leaving Royal Media Services, which runs Citizen TV, but certainly not retiring from media. He indicated early October that he would be leaving to concentrate on “other matters”.

“It has been an amazing journey, 10 years and you the viewers have made it all worth it,” he said at the end of the bulletin. “You all have made it worth it, including my guests.”



Hussein’s The Big Question and Newsnight Shows had the most viewership in Kenya, he commanded a big number of audiences, Citizen TV has lost an asset.