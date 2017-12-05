BREAKING: CID Police Looking NTV’s Larry Madowo Over Interview With Dr Ndii

Police have summoned NTV’s Larry Madowo to record a statement to help investigate Dr David Ndii incitement case.
Larry hosted Dr Ndii in one of the shows that police allege the NASA strategist to have made offending/inciting statement.
Comments
Anonymous says
Whichever way the marriage with uthamakistan isn’t working..we just have to part ways..wacha wakae na nchi yao..another five years with two hyenas….no way!