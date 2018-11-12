Churchill Show’s MC Jessy Under Fire For Embarrassing Elderly man in the audience (Video)

Kenyans on social media have stripped named Churchill Show cameraman for embarrassing an audience member a senior citizen.

This was during the live recording in Thika when the cameraman zoomed on a man in the audience as MC Jessy advised the women against dating or getting involved with good looking men.

He asked them to instead settle for the not so appealing men who will not attract other women.

Disgusted by the cameraman’s actions, many took to social media saying it was downright disrespectful for the cameraman to embarrass the old man.





But Jessy trying to salvage the issue, said that the man looked like a “sponsor” and not the subject matter.

