Church tells off Politicians on their ‘dirty money’, warns them against using pulpit to clean the money

The Anglican Church of Kenya through its archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has said it will now review donations made to the church by politicians.

The bishop who was speaking at a media briefing by the Multi-sectoral Iniative Against Corruption said it was evil to clean proceeds of corruption by donating to charity.

“Let us not allow harambee money to become a subtle way of sanitising corrupt leaders,”the bishop said.

At the same briefing, Sapit vowed to rally up the Anglican clergy and people of goodwill to fight corruption.

He also took a swipe at leaders who were undermining institutions that are mandated to fight corruption.

“State institutions mandated to fight corruption are deliberately being undermined, discredited, neglected or underfunded to weaken them. As Kenyans and God’s children, we must say no to those undermining those institutions and putting blocks against the war on corruption.” Sapit added