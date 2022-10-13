CHURCH CARETAKER TAKES OFF WITH CASH RAISED YESTERDAY BY CONGREGANTS

Detectives based at Kangemi police station in Dagoretti sub county, have launched a manhunt for a suspect who broke into a church and made away with over Sh1.5 million.

In a bizarre incident that has left the clergy and congregants of Kangemi’s ACK All Saints Mountain View Church in utter dismay, the money they raised yesterday for development of the church disappeared from a drawer at the Church’s altar.

When the church elder John Wainanina and treasurer Elizabeth Njoki, went to the church to collect the money today morning, they found the doors ajar, which was unusual. A closer look at the Lord’s table where bread and wine are consecrated, they were shocked to find it ransacked and the money that had been kept in a drawer beneath the altar missing!

They immediately reported the matter at Kangemi police station and upon preliminary investigations, it was established that the caretaker of the church one George Mburu who has since gone missing, was responsible for the loss.

He is suspected to have tampered with the church’s electric power to disable the installed CCTV system before making away with the congregants’ contributions.

Shocked members of the flock who reside close to the church milled around conversing in low tones, as they tried to come to terms with the disappearance of the money meant for the development of the community church.

They wondered aloud how the trusted custodian of the parish would resort to such unbecoming conduct.

Some were heard pronouncing curses at the suspect whom they declared shall never prosper “in his remaining under the sun,” while others called for his forgiveness should he resurface and repent his sins.