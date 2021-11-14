Christmas Comes Early With Triple5bet’s Drops and Wins Promo

The footballing world has taken a break for the international matches but that doesn’t mean we stop betting and making money.

Whereas there is limited football going on, there are various other games you can play and still win some money. In fact, more lucrative than sports betting.

I am talking about online casinos, where people have made money they never imagined they could make in their lifetimes.

Kenya’s lead betting firm Triple5bet recently launched an ambitious project to award their customers with mouthwatering goodies ahead of Christmas.

The Triple5bet Drops and Wins promo has been running since June. Casino clients have a chance to win up to Ksh 65,000,000 million by Tuesday November 17.

All you have to do is to play the Casino Games which have qualify for the drops and wins promo (the games have badges on the top left corner) and you qualify for the award.

The Promo works like a casino multibet because when you play your pull of funds can either come from the normal casino winnings or the drops and wins promotion.

This promo has been running since June but we only got to know about it recently. Though it is ending soon, you still have a chance to make money.

Triple5bet have many running promos which we will be highlighting in the coming days. They are still the only firm which offer heavy bonuses for both new and existing clientele.

New customers get 100% bonus on their first deposit and first stake

All you have to do is to open a new account at triple5bet.com, deposit and stake any amount from Ksh 50 to Ksh 5000 and claim your 100%.

All existing customers also get a 50% bonus on their first stake of the day. These guys really know how to take care of their customers.