Chipukeezy organizes an all comedy birthday party for his new sheriff in town,(lover) Kibanja

Chipukeezy has gone all romantic to organize a birthday party for his new girlfriend Kibanja.

The power couple have been serving us with love in the air as they share with fans photos and videos of their lovely moments.

Well love being at it’s peak, Chipukeezy has today announced the birthday party of his girlfriend Kibanja which is set to go down at the blend lounge Nairobi.

He also invited his friend ( Top Kenyan comedians) who might as well be the key guests that will be serving entertainment during the party.

Eric Omondi, Butita, Jalango will be among the guests during this party. With the major highlight being the gorgeous lady Kibanja.

The power couple are set to have fun this Friday since the party will kick off from 8 pm till dawn.