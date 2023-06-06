Chinese Community Marks 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Kenya

The Chinese community in Kenya joyously came together on Thursday to commemorate a significant milestone—the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Kenya and China.

The momentous occasion took place at the esteemed Erdemann Chinese School in Nairobi, where the commemorative event showcased the enduring friendship and flourishing cooperation between Kenya and China.

During the event, Lamber Guo, the Director of China Telecom Kenya Limited, lauded the robust relationship between Kenya and China. He echoed the shared values of independence, empowerment, and unity, which resonated with the spirit of Madaraka Day.

He commended the remarkable progress made over the past sixty years and emphasized the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration in fostering understanding and mutual prosperity.

He observed that the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and China at Erdemann Chinese School stood as a testament to the positive and fruitful partnership between the two nations.

“As Kenya and China continue to nurture their diplomatic relations, events like these serve as a testament to the enduring bond between the two countries and their shared commitment to mutual prosperity and understanding,” stated Lamber Guo, Director of China Telecom Kenya Limited. “The celebration highlighted the strides made in bilateral relations and set the stage for continued cooperation and friendship between Kenya and China in the years to come.”

Mr. Charlie Yang, the Principal of Erdemann Chinese School, emphasized the importance of International Children’s Day and extended heartfelt wishes to all Kenyans on the occasion of Madaraka Day.

He emphasized that Erdemann Chinese School plays a pivotal role as a gateway for children to understand the world, promoting friendship and cooperation between China and Kenya.

Mr. Yang stressed the school’s unwavering dedication to nurturing friendship and cooperation between China and Kenya, serving as a window through which children can gain a deeper understanding of the world.

“This commemorative event has vividly demonstrated our steadfast dedication to cultural exchange, education, and friendship, establishing a platform for the advancement of a harmonious and prosperous society,” yang said

The parents and guests attending the celebration were filled with excitement as they actively participated in games and activities alongside their children, fostering stronger connections between families and the Chinese community.

The event served as a platform for contemplation of Kenya’s progress and achievements, while also paving the way for a future brimming with opportunities for learning, growth, and camaraderie.