Child of a bigger god?Suspended KNH CEO lands a lucrative government job

Months after being suspended over botched brain surgery, Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Lily Koros has landed a new job at the Ministry of Health.

Reports indicate that Koros has been appointed as an Administration Secretary at the Ministry headed by CS Sicily Kariuki.

Confirming her hiring, Health Principal Secretary (PS) Peter Tum revealed that Koros will work under him in the administrative wing.

The operations at the Ministry of Health are divided into the technical wing which is headed by the Director of Medical Services and administration wing headed by PS Tum.

“She is in charge of administration and her job entails oversight of the general administration duties in the ministry, which include finance, accounts and other departments,” the PS stated.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki sent Ms Koros on compulsory leave in March in the wake of a neurosurgery mix-up that resulted in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

Her suspension elicited mixed reactions with a section of legislators from the Rift Valley criticising the move and threatening to impeach the CS. Ms Koros was hired as head of KNH in February 2014.

It took President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Rutu’s intervention to save CS Kariuki from what appeared to be an imminent impeachment.

She previously served as a hospital administrator at a facility run by the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Litein as well as Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Thomas Mutie was appointed acting CEO at KNH after the suspension. The move paves the way for KNH to hire a substantive boss to shepherd its five-year plan.

The plan will see the hospital inject billions in building new cancer and renal units, renovations, new buildings, a perimeter wall and installation of CCTV cameras.



