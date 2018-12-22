Chief Justice Maraga and Wife Airlifted to Nairobi after Car accident in Nakuru

Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife were on Saturday airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.

The two were involved in a head-on collision car crash in Nakuru.

Maraga told the press conference that there was no cause for alarm for the injured are in a stable condition.

“We are in a stable condition hence no need for alarm. We will be airlifted to Nairobi Hospital for further medical check ups, ” the CJ said.

The Supreme Court president was travelling with his wife to church in Ngata when their car was hit at Miti Moja, police said.

Regional traffic commandant Ziro Arome said he sustained an injury to the head but was stable.

The CJ’s Mercedez Benz was heading towards Nakuru town before it collided with the saloon car which police said joined the highway from a feeder road without giving way.

“As a result of the accident, Hon Chief Justice David Maraga sustained an injury on the forehead and his wife Yukabeth Maraga sustained neck injury,” police said in an incident report.

“The driver of the other car, Jonathan Kigen, was rushed to Valley Hospital Nakuru and admitted with head injury. Scene was visited and necessary action taken.”

Police said both motor vehicles were towed to Nakuru police station yard awaiting inspection.