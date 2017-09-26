Chief Justice Maraga Accorded Serious Standing Ovation In Tanzania By Commonwealth Judges and Magistrates

By John Namkwahe

Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday attended the opening of the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Conference, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His introduction at the conference was greeted by a thundering cheer from participants.

Judge Maraga, who recently led the Supreme Court in a ruling to invalidate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in last month’s election, declined to give interview to journalists.

During the meeting, Tanzania Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma made a special mention of Justice Maraga.

“We are deeply honoured by your presence – Hon Chief Justice Maraga,” said Judge Juma