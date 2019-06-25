Chelsea given a go ahead for frank Lampard by Derby county

Derby Country have given Chelsea permission to speak to their current manager Frank Lampard about the possibility of taking over at Stamford Bridge, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

Lampard has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month.

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea, led Derby to the Championship playoff final last season in his first year in management.

If he does take over, he will inherit a transfer embargo after Chelsea were given a two-window transfer ban by world governing body Fifa – a decision the club are appealing against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.