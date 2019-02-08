Shocking! Cheating Turkana man gets stuck on his landlady in Kitale

Residents of Laini Moja area in Kitale town, Transzoia County were on Friday treated to a rare ordeal after a man alleged to be a pastor and woman got stuck during an illicit sex.

The two, believed to be cheating in their relationships are said to have had a good time before their organs got interlocked.

According to a social media user, Mitume Baba Yao who shared the pictures of ‘stuck lovers’ on Facebook, the man was a pastor trying to mess with another man’s wife.

The man – who frequents the lodging when in Kitale where he buys goods for his business- had travelled all the way from Lodwar to spend a night at the lodging with the woman who is his landlord.

The man’s wife who did not want to reveal her identity said she had long suspicions that her husband was cheating on her with the landlady but he always denied whenever asked.

“I decided to seek the services of the Kitale based witch doctor after learning of her busting services online. She agreed to lay a trap and my husband has finally been exposed,” said the woman.

The stuck lovebirds were put on a Toyota Probox vehicle rushed to the Kitale Police station before being driven to the witch doctors house on the outskirts of Kitale town, to be separated.