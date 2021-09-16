ChatBots Africa – The company revolutionizing customer support for African businesses using WhatsApp

If you run a business, you already know how crucial it is to provide customers with service

they can require. You may have excellent products and amazing marketing campaigns, but if

you aren’t giving site visitors or customers what they need, they’ll leave anyway.

It’s crucial to consistently improve your company’s customer service to ensure it grows and

reaches success. Businesses that prioritize customer service bring in higher revenue than

their competitors. But how do you improve customer support?

That’s where chatbots come in. Chatbots use artificial intelligence to hold real-time

conversations with customers, build brand credibility and boost engagement. Even when

you or your team members aren’t available, chatbots work around the clock to tend to

online visitors.

ChatBots Africa provides a multi-channel bot platform allowing business to use Artificial

Intelligence – AI chatbots on WhatsApp. The platform is built for all ranges of experiences:

from the complete newbie to the advanced user.

“You don’t need any coding skills to get results with ChatBots. It’s the easiest chatbot

platform to use and comes with step-by-step video training,” said Mr. James Njuguna the

Director of Operations at ChatBots Africa, Kenya office.



Chatbots are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with potential customers. ChatBots

Africa’s platform lets you combine one of the most effective method for reaching interested

customers, WhatsApp with mobile web services, in a way that drives sales, enhances

business efficiency and ensures customer response rates are even higher.

With 2 billion Whatsapp users out there, ChatBots Africa provides the best way to reach as many of your

customers as possible. The platform has been programmed from the ground up and can be

customized to help businesses with sales, marketing, and various other essential but timeconsuming tasks so you can focus on growing your business.



ChatBots Africa chatbots don’t just connect to clients through WhatsApp. They can also sync

up with many of your own business’s tools. These intelligent bots can grab client info and

other data from Google Sheets and even update your spreadsheets with new information.

They can touch base with customers on Shopify and ping them with reminders and alerts if

they abandon their shopping carts (a proven method of securing the business of

reluctant/shy customers). Altogether, ChatBots Africa works with more than a dozen apps to

make its position in your business as seamless and convenient as possible.

“ChatBot Africa is at the forefront of a major shift in how businesses market to customers,”

James Njuguna said while describing how impactful the solution is to local business in

Kenya. “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ email marketing and printed forms get replaced

with a more personalized and conversational approach to customer engagement.”

To sum it up, ChatBots Africa provides an ideal way to incorporate AI chatbots into your

business to enhance customer support, enable the business to generate more revenue and

operate efficiently. So, sign up for free at its official site, today.

If your business is new to the world of chatbots, you can sign up for the free plan. For

businesses with “higher growth goals” the ChatBots Africa Entreprise plan is tailored to suit

your needs.