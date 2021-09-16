ChatBots Africa – The company revolutionizing customer support for African businesses using WhatsApp

If you run a business, you already know how crucial it is to provide customers with service
they can require. You may have excellent products and amazing marketing campaigns, but if
you aren’t giving site visitors or customers what they need, they’ll leave anyway.
It’s crucial to consistently improve your company’s customer service to ensure it grows and
reaches success. Businesses that prioritize customer service bring in higher revenue than
their competitors. But how do you improve customer support?
That’s where chatbots come in. Chatbots use artificial intelligence to hold real-time
conversations with customers, build brand credibility and boost engagement. Even when
you or your team members aren’t available, chatbots work around the clock to tend to
online visitors.
ChatBots Africa provides a multi-channel bot platform allowing business to use Artificial
Intelligence – AI chatbots on WhatsApp. The platform is built for all ranges of experiences:
from the complete newbie to the advanced user.
“You don’t need any coding skills to get results with ChatBots. It’s the easiest chatbot
platform to use and comes with step-by-step video training,” said Mr. James Njuguna the
Director of Operations at ChatBots Africa, Kenya office.
Chatbots are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with potential customers. ChatBots
Africa’s platform lets you combine one of the most effective method for reaching interested
customers, WhatsApp with mobile web services, in a way that drives sales, enhances
business efficiency and ensures customer response rates are even higher.
With 2 billion Whatsapp users out there, ChatBots Africa provides the best way to reach as many of your
customers as possible. The platform has been programmed from the ground up and can be
customized to help businesses with sales, marketing, and various other essential but timeconsuming tasks so you can focus on growing your business.
ChatBots Africa chatbots don’t just connect to clients through WhatsApp. They can also sync
up with many of your own business’s tools. These intelligent bots can grab client info and
other data from Google Sheets and even update your spreadsheets with new information.
They can touch base with customers on Shopify and ping them with reminders and alerts if
they abandon their shopping carts (a proven method of securing the business of
reluctant/shy customers). Altogether, ChatBots Africa works with more than a dozen apps to
make its position in your business as seamless and convenient as possible.
“ChatBot Africa is at the forefront of a major shift in how businesses market to customers,”
James Njuguna said while describing how impactful the solution is to local business in
Kenya. “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ email marketing and printed forms get replaced
with a more personalized and conversational approach to customer engagement.”
To sum it up, ChatBots Africa provides an ideal way to incorporate AI chatbots into your
business to enhance customer support, enable the business to generate more revenue and
operate efficiently. So, sign up for free at its official site, today.
If your business is new to the world of chatbots, you can sign up for the free plan. For
businesses with “higher growth goals” the ChatBots Africa Entreprise plan is tailored to suit
your needs.
Comments
Anonymous says
Kenya Today
Write about fuel prices
Its only Mudavadi and Kalonzo who have complained.
Raila is comfortable with the fuel proces au?