Charge Itumbi with treason, City Laywer Donald Kipkorir tells DCI

City lawyer Donald Kipkori has urged the DCI to charge Tanga tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi with treason.

On a twitter post on Wednesday afternoon, the fierce DP Ruto critic urged the DCI to do the needed work with a lot of speed so that justice is served to Kenyans who the “government” blogger has harassed before with false information.

Dennis Itumbi & his sidekick Emmanuel Talam & that Editor Of The Star are scum of the earth. They are Master Purveyors Of Fake News. They nearly destroyed the Country in 2017 thro’ highly inflammatory & incendiary Fake News against Baba. Itumbi should be charged with Treason. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 3, 2019

The letter caused confusions in government forcing DCI to summon four Cabinet Secretaries who were linked to the motive. The four led by Peter Munya have since dismissed the claims.



Others who seemed happy with his arrest included lawyer Nelson Havi who accused the digital secretary of faking affidavits against him in the Miguna case.

Dennis Itumbi wanted me arrested, charged and disciplined by ADT for swearing an Affidavit on the whereabouts of the passport of Miguna Miguna. He also forged many documents in respect to my clients and I at that time. He flew close to the sun. See where he is now. ^DoS — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) July 3, 2019



Taita taveta county communication boss Dennis Onsarigo also penned down his earlier warning to DP Ruto’s friend.

My good friend Dennis Itumbi has been arrested. I have told this man a million times that EVEN those who CLAIM to be in GOVERNMENT are not GOVERNMENT and THOSE who claim to be the SYSTEM eventually get DEVOURED for the SYSTEM is HEARTLESS and always PREVAILS. — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) July 3, 2019



Itumbi had been sacked from his statehouse job.