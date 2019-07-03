Kenya Today

Charge Itumbi with treason, City Laywer Donald Kipkorir tells DCI

City lawyer Donald Kipkori has urged the DCI to charge Tanga tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi with treason.
On a twitter post on Wednesday afternoon, the fierce DP Ruto critic urged the DCI to do the needed work with a lot of speed so that justice is served to Kenyans who the “government” blogger has harassed before with false information.

The letter caused confusions in government forcing DCI to summon four Cabinet Secretaries who were linked to the motive. The four led by Peter Munya have since dismissed the claims.

Others who seemed happy with his arrest included lawyer Nelson Havi who accused the digital secretary of faking affidavits against him in the Miguna case.


Taita taveta county communication boss Dennis Onsarigo also penned down his earlier warning to DP Ruto’s friend.


Itumbi had been sacked from his statehouse job.

