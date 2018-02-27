“Charcoal Trade In Kitui MUST STOP, Idle Demonstrators Will Not Bring Us Rain” – CHARITY NGILU

“We cannot continue cutting down trees to please idle demonstrators. The ongoing demonstrations in Limuru will never bring rains to Kitui county.

We cannot struggle to please our neighbouring charcoal trades at the expense of our lives .Charcoal trade in Kitui must stop whether they call it incitement or not.

If anybody feels they must cut trees and make charcoal, let them do it in their homes not Kitui.

It does not matter how many times you demonstrate.

It does not matter how many times you block the major roads.

It does not matter how many times they sue me.

You can block the roads for the next three years but we shall still never allow defforestation.

These are the individuals who were told to stop cutting down trees in Mau forest but they refused. They claimed that Odinga wanted wanted them to become homeless.

Right now Mau is going dry and they want to shift to Kitui.

You can always cut down trees but not in Kitui.

~Hon Charity Ngilu