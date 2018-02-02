CHAOS In Kibera As Rowdy Youth Block Lang’ata By-Pass Over Miguna’s Arrest

A group of youths from Kibera have blocked the Lang’ata by-pass protesting the arrest of opposition’s self-proclaimed ‘General’ Miguna Miguna on Friday February 2.

The irate youth are reported to have lit bonfires at Olympic area in Kibera just hours after police raided and ransacked Miguna’s home in Runda estate, Nairobi.

#MigunaMigunaArrested and detained at Githunguri Police Station. Police have denied me and other Lawyers present here access to him.@dkmaraga you need to stop this open abuse of police powers. — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 2, 2018

In a text seen by KT, Miguna claimed: “They have arrested me. They have bombed my house and broke everything. They are still here. They are searching all rooms. It is an assassination squad. I can’t speak. They are still here looking for me. We need our youth here in numbers. My house is number 486 Runda Meadows. It is urgent and dire.”



Miguna Miguna is the second National Super Alliance (NASA) leader to be arrested after Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was nabbed on Wednesday January 1, over the self-‘inauguration’ of Raila Odinga on Tuesday, January 30, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Detaining him in Githunguri is an indirect inciting of tribal animosity. Nairobi has enough police stations and prisons — Majani Chasia God's (@ChasiaMJ) February 2, 2018

In the dark Moi days, it was torture at Nyayo Hse, and then arraignment at night, new modus operendi is arrest in Nairobi, arraignment in judicial outposts, after dodging lawyers! Awuoro — oburru otema ramogo (@oburruchagga) February 2, 2018