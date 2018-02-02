Kenya Today

CHAOS In Kibera As Rowdy Youth Block Lang’ata By-Pass Over Miguna’s Arrest

A group of youths from Kibera have blocked the Lang’ata by-pass protesting the arrest of opposition’s self-proclaimed ‘General’ Miguna Miguna on Friday February 2.

The irate youth are reported to have lit bonfires at Olympic area in Kibera just hours after police raided and ransacked Miguna’s home in Runda estate, Nairobi.

In a text seen by KT, Miguna claimed: “They have arrested me. They have bombed my house and broke everything. They are still here. They are searching all rooms. It is an assassination squad. I can’t speak. They are still here looking for me. We need our youth here in numbers. My house is number 486 Runda Meadows. It is urgent and dire.”

Miguna Miguna is the second National Super Alliance (NASA) leader to be arrested after Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was nabbed on Wednesday January 1, over the self-‘inauguration’ of Raila Odinga on Tuesday, January 30, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

    • Which luos exactly? Nasa has many parties why luos all the time? Kikuyus are afraid of luos because they tell them the truth as it is. Jeolousy because luos are Sharp, Kenya has become A Police State anything can happen to anyone of us being in a wrong Place so sit there in Your dreams calling Out luos, luos while Your country has become a SHITHOLE even Tanzania is 10 times better. This is not a bout luos but KENYA, ELECTROL FRAUD, AND MSANDO’S MURDERERS who has made Kenya not PEACEFUL. POINT YOUR FINGERS AT IEBC and UHURU.

    • We the People are his army, tell Matiangi if he wants to arrest anyone who was at Uhuru Park we are ready let him give us time when we should report for Our arrest whether it is at pangani police station or milimani police station we will be there all of us over 1 million. Then you will know Raila has an army. Raila does not need an Armed Forces or Police because we can also walk to State House and remove that imposter without a gun.

  6. KIKUYU presidency/KIKUYU junta government, very fake and forgetful. 1000 Kikuyus went down, 3000 lost property, displaced and disoriented yet they are making presidency bed for “hitler king ruto” for 2022.
    If they still don’t know, it’s the likes of Miguna who can deter this vicious ” king ” william the DREADED yet coumafledged in Kikuyu uniform.
    You may call me names if you are aka mutahi ngunyi or kuria but ruto will be president at this rate.

    • Who are these Kenyans? Uthamaki? Who didn’t vote for him on the 26th October neither did they attend Jamhuru Day. Infact they refused the bribe to attend. We will insult because we are paying tax for this country to prosper. We are not paying taxes for looters, hustling jets, Eurobond thieves shouldn’t be worshiped. They have never won any elections that is why Kenyans are bitter.

    • Explain to US why Chris Msando is DEAD. If Uhuru was sure of winning Msando would be a live today he knew if it’s fair and crediable he wouldn’t win that is why Msando is not here today. What more proof do People like you need?

