Change of guard : IG Boinett names new regional police commanders

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Thursday named new regional police commanders to help in reflecting gender and ethnic balance.

They are Marcus Ochola – Coast, Eunice Kihiko – Eastern, Judy Lanet – Central, Philip Ndolo – Nairobi, Edward Mwamburui – Rift Valley, Paul Soi – North Eastern, Vincent Makhoha – Nyanza and Rashid Yakub – Western.

The eight officers will be deployed to their to their new work stations with immediate effect as their predecessors will be redeployed within the force.

“We have made numerous considerations in the renaming of the new commanders. We seriously looked at their service record, experience, age, region and gender parity. We shall be making another announcement with regard to county commanders,” Boinett said.

He also maintained that the new police reforms are well on course and “we have started implementing the directives given to us in September last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta and as we speak all the police have received their first house allowance for last month.”

According to the IG, materials for the new uniforms have already been procured from local manufacturers and will be stitched by NYS.

The service will also launch its first digitization program Monday next week in a move that will improve efficiency and service delivery.

“We are migrating from the manual; way of doing things to full digitization and we shall focus on three areas. This includes personnel management, administrative procedures, occurrence book and crime management system,” he added.