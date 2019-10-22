Chang’aa boiler explosion leaves 2 seriously injured

Two chang’aa brewers are nursing serious burns after a boiler exploded on them in Jericho village, Mavoloni-sub County in Machakos.

The victims are yet to receive any medical attention and are being locked in a house near Yatta National Youth College.

According to the area village elder Alois Mutiso, the two fear arrest owing to the fact that brewing chang’aa is illegal.

Mutiso lamented over illicit brewing which he said has become rampant in the area further accusing security personnel of taking no action since they allegedly benefit from the trade.

A few months ago, women in the area forced the government through Yatta DCC Emma Kibaara into a crackdown on the illicit brew.

The cause of explosion has not yet been established.