The Chairman of the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce Zhuo Wu alias William found himself in unfamiliar territory after he was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for stocking unvalidated Covid 19 Reagents.

44-year-old Wu is also the MD of Zonken Medical Supplies limited which is situated in Kileleshwa on Laikipia road appeared in Court to face two criminal charges.

He is accused that on 12th June this year with others not before Court he was found stocking Hecin Coivid 19 Igm Antibody Rapid test kit (pack of 50 test kits and Sansure Biotec PCR Nucleic Diagnostic kit against the Medical laboratory Technicians and Technologies Act.

He also faced a second count of distributing the Hecid Vivid _19 Rapid test kits. The second count reads Distributing unvalidated laboratory reagents contrary to the Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Act.

The prosecution says that on diverse dates between 27 May and 12th June 2020 at Lexehill villus Wu and others not before Court were found with the unvalidated reagents.

He pleaded not guilty and was freed on a Cash bail of Kshs 500,000.

The prosecution has lined up 3 witnesses who include Patrick kisabei, Purity Kimanthi and Raphael Gikera. The matter will be mentioned in two weeks time.