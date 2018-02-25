Police Boss Begs For Mattresses And Blankets For Officers Whose Mabati Houses Were Burnt Down

About 54 police officers at the Central Police station in Nairobi are spending the night in the cold after a fire gutted down their houses on Friday morning.

National Disaster and Management Unit boss Pius Massai is appealing for donations especially mattresses and blankets for the affected officers.

“Following the unfortunate fire incident that happened today February 23 at about 10:00 am, fortunately, there was no injuries or loss of life. National Disaster Management Unit appeals for humanitarian support from well-wishers and friends,” Masai said.

Masai said the incident happened while most of the officers were away on duty.

He said most of them lost property including documents and household goods.

Masai said for a temporary measure while efforts to settle them are being made by their respective authorities, well-wishers are allowed to donate Shelters, utensils, furniture, mattresses, pillows, blankets, sheets, shoes and clothes among other necessities.

“Your donations can be received by OCS Central Police Station along University way, Nairobi,’ he said.

The fire is said to have started in a mabati house near the canteen behind the station believed to be an office used by DCI before spreading to residential blocks.