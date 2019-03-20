Central bank of Kenya should close Barclays after expose of economic crime

The office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti is probing an incident in which Sh 2 billion fake currency was discovered at Barclays Bank Kenya, Queensway branch, Nairobi on Tuesday.

The currency, which was in the form of US dollars, was found after detectives stormed the bank.



City Lawyer Donald Korir in a tweet noted that if investigations reveal that Barclays was guilty, then the Central Bank of Kenya will have no option, but to shut down the bank.

“If money stolen from Arror and Kimwarer Dams was wired back to Kenya through Barclays Bank Westlands Branch to be collected by Political Thieves & If it’s true Kshs. 17B in Fake Currency was found in Barclays Queensway, then CBK has no choice but close Barclays (ABSA) in Kenya,” he said.

Flying squad officers spent several hours at the bank before the discovery was made.

The amount was allegedly stored in one of the safes at the bank by a client.