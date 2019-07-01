Kenya Today

Raila, Uhuru, Ruto lead country in mourning THE DEATH of Bob Collymore, Safaricom CEO

Kenya woke up to sad news of the demise of Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore.

He died on Monday morning at his home in Nairobi after battling Leukemia for a long period.

He took a nine-month medical leave in late 2017 to undergo cancer treatment in England and returned to Kenya in July 2018.

Being a person who socialized with everyone, celebrities stormed social media with condolences, sharing the great moments they had with him.

  1. It’s sad.

    the crimes of aiding jubilee and cover ups of jubilee state assassinations has taken you to your early death.

    All election crimes die that way through cancer as all those gone in the past.

    If your soul will go to abyss, there will be no peace and I can say rest in peace, cos, there will be no peace. But if he end’s up in heaven, good for him, cos there he will be full of peace in the presence of God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit and all in heaven will have already welcomed him.

    election crimes doesn’t pay and cancer is their disease of choice for free.

