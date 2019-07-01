Raila, Uhuru, Ruto lead country in mourning THE DEATH of Bob Collymore, Safaricom CEO

Kenya woke up to sad news of the demise of Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore.

He died on Monday morning at his home in Nairobi after battling Leukemia for a long period.

He took a nine-month medical leave in late 2017 to undergo cancer treatment in England and returned to Kenya in July 2018.

Being a person who socialized with everyone, celebrities stormed social media with condolences, sharing the great moments they had with him.

My condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr Bob Collymore as well as the entire Safaricom fraternity.

Bob served our country with dedication and sustained us as a communication hub in Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 1, 2019

Go well, my Brother and My Friend! Rest with the Angels! You ran a good race…and you made a CHANGE! #ripbobcollymore pic.twitter.com/wZxmgoaBER — Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) July 1, 2019

A very sad day indeed. My thoughts go out to the family, friends, colleagues and all his loved ones. @bobcollymore was a great man, a great leader who build not only @SafaricomPLC

but Kenya as a whole. Your spirit lives on Bob! Forever in our hearts. #RIPBobCollymore pic.twitter.com/CQFhBsomdc — Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) July 1, 2019

Such News ain't even BREAKING NEWS they are HEART BREAKING NEWS 😢😢😥😥 He was such a productive person to the economy of this great nation 😥😥🇰🇪

WE LOVED YOU BOB, BUT GOD LOVED YOU MORE

Rest In Paradise Bob Collymore #ripbobcollymore pic.twitter.com/yJ2UJtt4QO — SIALAH🇰🇪 (@nathansialah_) July 1, 2019

"It is with deep sadness that I have this morning received news of the death of #BobCollymore after years of battling cancer. As a country, we've lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed." ~ President Uhuru Kenyatta. — Ma†e †ongola ™ (@Mate_Tongola) July 1, 2019

Rest in peace Bob Collymore.Juliani and l had the pleasure of showing him the kind of life most Safaricom customers live.We took him to the markets and ghettos.Bob and l disagreed because of my activism and fell out but he was a decent man. My condolences to Wambui and the kids. pic.twitter.com/nYvIdo1Nrv — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) July 1, 2019

Bob Collymore was a distinguished corporate titan, whose shrewd leadership at the helm of Safaricom was commendable. He steered the company to new heights and contributed immensely to the evolution of Kenya's corporate scene. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 1, 2019