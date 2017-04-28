CELEBRATIONS as SONKO led Team Nairobi SWEEPS Jubilee Tickets in the Capital City humiliating Peter Kenneth Badly

Senator Mike Sonko celebrated his win in the just concluded Jubilee party nomination for Nairobi governor. He beat Uthamaki’s preffered candidate Peter Kenneth by amargin of about 75,000 votes.

Sonko garnered 138,185 votes, while Kenneth came a distant second with 62,504 votes. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru earned 7,654 votes.

Kiharu MP Hon Irungu Kangata had advised Bishop Wanjiru to try MCA and indeed as per the results the good Bishop would have found it tough securing a Jubilee nomination slot in any of the Nairobi wards.

Sonko will face off with incumbent NASA/ODM’s Governor Evans Kidero in the August 8 polls.



Earlier on, Kenneth had cried calling for a repeat of the nominations, saying the process was not free and fair.

“I disassociate myself from the sham election that Jubilee Party purported to have and demand the same elections be nullified,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Gatanga MP complained that some people were allowed to vote despite their names missing in the registers while others were denied the chance.

The party said they had received reports that there were people who infiltrated Nairobi primaries.

Elections board chairman Andrew Musangi said this was the reason most people could not find their names in the register