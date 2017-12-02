Cecil Miller: The Man With The Lowest-Self Esteem, Uses Courts To Undermine Freedom Of Expression

Cecil Miller is one of the pettiest lawyers in the City. The man has a proclivity of suing any criticizer that mentions his name.

Legal commentators say Mr. Miller is a shame to learned friends fraternity because he sexually abuses female workers in his office. Every year, his office has the highest number of sexual harassment cases against his female employees.

They say a fruit never falls far from its tree. For those who knew his father well, he is the man who messed up our Judiciary. He too had a propensity of suing anything including a fly that lands on his face.

Several women who worked under him have complained about Mr. Miller’s sexual advances and whoever attempted to write about it, would face the judge. Miller is seriously averse to criticism. He does not carry himself as a learned fellow who should be impervious to criticism.

Play boy lawyer Cecil Miller is unable to belt up his sexual exploits and is desperately taking everyone who writes about his issues to court. Frustrated by his inability to reign in on one of them, Jacqueline Okuta popular known as Nyako Ber, he took her to court and got her jailed.

Nyako Ber served jail term at the Nairobi Women’s Maximum Security Prison until well wishers led by Jackson Njeru did an online fundraising on Facebook to have her released. For doing the right thing, Njeru was also arrested and charged in several courts in Machakos, Kwale, Nairobi and Mombasa.

Miller whose father, Cecil Henry Ethelwood Miller was a former Chief Justice in the Moi regime uses the police to have genuine freedom of expression online gagged. His stint between 1986 and 1989 is well documented and was defined by a terrible decline of access to justice and respect for the rule of law by the courts.

John Kamau of the Daily Nation aptly recorded that one of the landmark errors he did was that he allowed the Bill of Rights to be suspended, technically leaving Moi’s critics without recourse to their constitutional rights, something his son is now doing through the courts and outside of the courts.

Once the police move and charge you with frivolous charges or hold you for a weekend in undisclosed prisons, he then uses the courts.

Today, Njeru has over five cases in court in which Miller sues and counter sues him, all in revenge and guilt for his actions to help Okuta. Miller and Okuta are currently embroiled in a legal battle for a son born out of their relationship in which he has refused to take responsibility. While the courts ordered for paternity tests, he has frustrated the process, using hook and crook to avoid, dragging the case that has been ongoing from 2012.

It will be remembered that the lawyer was declined the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC) job after MPs realized that he was a women batterer, having been divorced from the first wife for being cruel to her. Legislator Millie Odhiambo broke the news in the floor of the house that helped avoid a woman batterer from taking over from the defunct Electoral Commission if Kenya (ECK) in 2009.

But before the dust could settle and when analyst Rasna Warah wrote about it in her Daily Nation column, he also sued her.

He has previously suffered heavily using charges that were declared unconstitutional by the courts for not conforming with the Constitution. He now scatters around any law he can hang on to charge anyone who writes about him.