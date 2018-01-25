EXPOSED: How, Why Jamuhuri High Students’ FIGHT Erupted, Discrimination Caused Religious Tension

New details have emerged over the fight that erupted at Jamhuri High School, where over 35 students were reportedly left injured.

Away from the previous information that the brawl was over religious differences, a report by the Standard now indicates that the fight first broke out over a cup.

According to the local daily, a Form Four prefect confronted a Form Two student, a day scholar, and accused him of being in possession of a cup meant for boarders.

As per the regulations at the institution, there are different color codes for utensils to distinguish boarders from day scholars. It is said that the prefect then slapped the Form Two student.

Speaking to the paper the student said: “The senator (prefect) slapped me for using a cup I had borrowed from my friend who is a boarder.I had forgotten mine at home. I reported the matter and the prefect later turned against me.”

The victim added that after reporting the matter to the administration, the prefect together with four other boys attacked him at around 7 pm while on his way home and brutally beat him.

He was taken to Al Amin Hospital for treatment and later proceeded to Pangani Police Station in the company of his parents to record a statement under OB 84/23/01/2018.

Series of fights

This Tuesday incident was the beginning of a series of retaliation fights among the students.

It is reported that the day scholars carried knives and other weapons to the institution which they used in the Wednesday which some of the learners were stabbed.

It is said that the principal, Fred Awuor, tried to calm the situation but was overpowered by the students who asked him to leave the school.

This fight was what hit headlines on Wednesday with Nairobi Police Commandant Japheth Koome and his team heading to the institution.

Discrimination

Others students accused prefects of favoring one group over another hence causing discrimination at the schools

“A section of prefects target specific groups of students and mistreat them. When you report, the principal does not act,” a Form three student was quoted by the Standard as saying.

On Wednesday, the school was closed indefinitely as investigations commence.

