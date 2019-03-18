Catholics threaten to stop paying tithes in Migori over continued wrangles

Faithful of St Mary’s Immaculate Otho Catholic Church in Muhuru Bay,Migori county have vowed to stop paying their tithe to Vatican over leadership wrangles.

Last Sunday, they staged a peaceful demonstrations accusing the Homa Bay Diocese Arch Bishop Philip Anyollo of blackmail.

Drawn from eleven churches, they took a swipe at the church’s local leadership for transferring the parish which was headquartered at Otho to Muhuru Bay town.

Dominic Orati Achola who is a church member said the members would not channel their contributions to the newly established parish located at Muhuru Bay.

“This Church was intended to be a mission but after he had been transferred, the incumbent Father colluded with some individuals to divert the Parish to Muhuru Bay.” said Orati.

Hellen Ogombe, another faithful said they were not consulted before the decision to transfer the parish to Muhuru Bay was reached.

“We cannot move to the new establishment because we were never consulted. Father Nyagah compromised the earlier agreement reached by the Bishop when he visited the church last year.” Hellen said.

When approached for comments, Fr. Edwin Watembo Muhuru Parish confirmed the allegations saying the matter rests with the Arch Bishop who is currently on an official duty in Germany.

“I’m aware there are complaints lodged by the said church and the matter is currently with the Arch Bishop who will address the matter when he gets back to the country.” Said Father Watembo.