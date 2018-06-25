Catholic Protects Priests who Sodomize Boys but suspends Luo Priest for Rapping?

A Catholic priest has been suspended for one year after rapping in church.

Paul Ogallo, 45, based in Rapogi Parish tried to revolutionize sermons by using rap music and drama to attract youth to the church.

After the daily masses, Ogallo would change from his vestments into a white shirt, black shorts and a red bandana in which he could begin rapping for the congregation.

Not left behind, the congregation also danced along to the tunes.

According to the Catholic Herald, Ogallo said the rap music is taking care of the interests of youths in our churches.

“We need to change the way we do things,” he said. The church had been closely monitoring Ogallo’s new found style of attracting the youth and was not pleased with his dressing code.

Isn’t this hypocritical coming from a church that has let pedophile priests off the hook from time immemorial?

1,200 plausible complaints of molestation against boys and girls from around the world have been brought to the Vatican’s attention in that period for the period Pope Francis took over the church leadership and nothing has been done.

In the early 2000s, several priest molestation scandals broke that have rippled worldwide. Many cases were not prosecutable, as the evidence uncovered was from so long ago that the Statute of Limitations had expired.

what is it about Catholicism that fosters child rape among its supposedly godly representatives? Maybe, just maybe, it’s entirely unnatural to force a person to be “celibate?” Perhaps the priesthood attracts child molesters because of its unnatural structure that, by eliminating healthy sexuality, encourages perversion and also covers it up.

The Catholic Church has bigger issues fight and suspending a Priest for preaching he gospel the unconventional way should be the least of their worries.