Cartels on the move to have Magoha sacked, minting free primary millions

By Gordon Opiyo via fb

Gangster Paradise

When I saw the Magoha demotion by the Public, I immediately knew that there was more to it. Cases of senior officials dressing down juniors are very common since 2013.

Now, this Headline explains it.

Magoha appears to have touched the multi-billion feasting party called Free Primary funding.

I have first-hand experience on how vicious the cartel is.

In 2010 I had the privilege of being selected as one consultant in the British Government Accountability Project that was to audit the billions that the British Government had invested in the free primary education. The British had suspended funding and put the acceptance of the audit and improved accountability measures as the condition for the resumption of funding.

After several meetings with then Education PS Prof Kiyapi, we gave up.

All the top ministry officials refused to cooperate. They were very hostile and in two occasions we were invited for meetings and the PS and Education Secretary failed to show up.

After five months of cat and mouse chasing, the PS bluntly wrote to the British Government that “we do not your accountability systems, we are happy with what we have”

And that is how the British Funding for Free Primary Education ended.

As I keep saying, we have very ruthless and selfish people in top positions.

These cartels run deep and wide…….

I can assure you that if it is true that Magoha is trying to dismantle the cartels in the 768 billion per year Ministry… He will be thrown out in few weeks.

This is officially a Gangster’s Paradise