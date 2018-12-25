Cartel Nation? Chris Kirubi’s HACO industries appointed the sole distributors of Mattel toy products in the entire East Africa market.

Chris Kirubi’s HACO industries have been appointed the sole distributors of Mattel toy products in the entire East Africa market.

The range of toys to be distributed by the HACO industries include Hot wheels, Fisher price, the Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Scrabble, Uno and Matchbox toys.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Kirubi said there is a high demand of quality and durable toys in the country, a demand that is not being served well.

He added that they expect to realize over Ksh. 250 million in net sale value out of the partnership with the US-based multinational company.

“The new partnership will see the company soar new heights of growth because the range of toys are “of high quality, hence durable,” Kirubi said.

“The partnership has been informed by the Mattel Toys’ plan to diversify its markets outside the United States,” the statement read in part.

“HACO is suitable because it has wide distribution networks in the EAC and COMESA region,” Kirubi said.

Most of these toy brands are stored in Two Rivers mall.

Globally, revenue in the toys industry this year alone has been estimated to amounts to Ksh. 82.2 billion and is expected to grow at the rate of 10.7 per cent annually.

They are expected to have a net market value of over Sh123.2 billion.