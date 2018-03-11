“Be Careful With RAILA, He Will Demolish Jubilee” KINDIKI Cautions UHURU

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has cautioned that NASA leader Raila Odinga’s engagement with President Uhuru Kenyatta could scuttle Jubilee succession plans.
He welcomed the two leaders’ unity bid but warned the ruling coalition’s members that Raila’s entry might scuttle the 2022 general election plot.
“Jubilee should be cautious so that Raila does not mess it ahead of 2022,” the Senate deputy speaker said during a Sunday service at Word of Faith church in Mukothima, Tharaka.
Kindiki lauded the new-found political partnership between the President and the former prime minister.
Uhuru and Raila met for talks at Harambee House and issued a joint statement with a pledge to let go of the acrimony around last year’s presidential poll.
The legislator was apparently referring to the deal reached between Uhuru and DP William Ruto when they agreed to work together ahead of the 2013 election.
The pact, which was renewed in September 2016 when Jubilee parties merged into one entity, was that Ruto would succeed Uhuru after the latter completes his term.
Jubilee parties campaigned on the premise of the same but Raila’s entry into Uhuru’s inner circle has been viewed will likely change the equation.
The two leaders, in their briefing, said it was time to put aside political competition and focus on uniting Kenyans for a stable and prosperous future.
However, Kindiki said: “Raila has a history of breaking parties whenever he joins coalitions…he formed a coalition with KANU in 1997 using LDP only to implode it from within.”
“Raila is like a camel that told a house owner to allow it shelter only its head from the rains only to ask for his hump to be allowed in too.”
“After it was finally allowed, the entire camel came inside and the house crumbled….We do not want that to happen to Jubilee,” Kindiki told the congregation.
He said that Jubilee already has agreed to front Deputy President William Ruto as the party’s 2022 presidential candidate.
Kindiki, a two-time senator since devolution, is viewed to be a staunch DP Ruto’s supporter and has been tipped as the latter’s running mate in the next poll.
All the same, he said the rare show of unity between Uhuru and Raila should be “used to introduce minimum but essential pro-people constitutional reforms.”
The legislator said the political partnership will pacify the country and help in the stabilisation of the national economy, address inclusivity, and end tribalism.
“Kenyans should utilise the political opportunity presented by the coming together of the two leaders to undertake an uncontested minimum constitutional reform.”
“This should address issues such as the bloated wage bill, public debt, the size of Parliament, increase allocations to counties and enhance national unity,” he added.
He backed proposals to broaden the executive structure at the top by creating the position of a non-executive Prime Minister and two deputies.
Comments
Anonymous says
Mount Kenya politicians must DIVORSE the BRUTAL RUTO’s 2022 bid on their own style without hiding under the cover of president Raila Odinga
Anonymous says
MT KENYA PEOPLE HAVE REALISED THAT WILLIAM RUTO A RAP CORRUPTION IS AVERY RADIOACTIVE MAN THAT NEEDS TO DECAY.
KINDIKI MUST NOT FOOL RUTO THAT IT’S RAILA ON HIS 2022 PATH!
Anonymous says
It mt kenyan who are full of shit and now they know they are the worst thing that ever happened in kenya and trying to use rao whom they’ve been robbing his wins cos they guy is a mike and corruption as the help joining hand in the name of unity while they are the 10 looter with assets summing up to ksh 500 billion.
These shit is unacceptable to any tax payers.
Noise Drink says
I concur with Kindiki’s sentiments they are very real. It did happen to KANU, so wana jubilee walk into this mariage with your mind at work. Raila is a schemer and anything can happen.
J Bee says
We are not done With 2016 elections problems but already they know who will be President in 2022. Kenyans we need to join NRM Miguna Miguna to liberate this country from these so called BIG THIEVES. There is no point of lining up at night to vote if they already know who will be president in 2022. I will join NRM to fight for Electrol Justice let the Odingas and Kenyattas sort their issues. Why are Kenyans being FOOLED we will be poor and slaves to some Group of People who impose themselves to govern us by force. All Kenyans should open their eyes despite which tribe you belong to we all need good Health system, Schools, good roads, prices of commodities decreased etc how will it happen With this rogue regimes who Call themselves leaders??? They do not care a bout this nation all they want is loot and loot.
Mbero Bayi M says
KANU was a dictatorship party and imploding it was a good thing for the country! KANU needed to implode, the country needed more than one party; why Kindiki is mourning KANU is anathema. Secondly, who said that only two tribes are destined to rule Kenya? Uhuru has seen the light far ahead of backward critics who offer nothing to their electorates apart from opulent and landing a chopper to initiate building a mud walled school, instead of using chopper expenses to built proper classrooms. Kindiki is watching his dream of Ruto’s promise of annointing him Vice President is diminishing ! Many Kikuyus were tired of Moi’s rule, they won’t miss a sleep because KANU imploded, only Kindiki reminisce about KANU, other Kenyans have moved on. If Kindiki loved KANU so much then, he is free to join it, the party is is still recruiting. Most Kalenjins are not members either! These are worthless, selfish leaders whom everything is about themselves. Uhuru has nothing to lose, he want to leave a good legacy for the country, unlike Kindiki who thrive on bashing Raila whenever he gets opportunity. He fears that his political stature will be diminished, because he has no more Raila to use as a Pinyata.
Anonymous says
RAILA ODINGA IS BEING “A USEFUL TOOL” AGAIN FOR TO BENEFIT THE SELF INTERESTS OF THE ALLIED LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL CRIME SYNDICATES WHO HAVE THE TOTAL GRIP ON THE KENYAN NATIONAL RESOURCES!
WHAT IS VERY, VERY STUNNING IS THAT THE DICTATORS AND ELITES SUPPORTING THEM HAVE CLEANED OUT THE NATIONAL TREASURES AND DEPOSITED THE LOOTS IN CAYMAN’S ISLANDS, BERMUDA, ISLE OF MAN AND PANAMA! THEY ARE NOW BORROWING MONEY LIKE MANIACS FROM IMF, WORLD BANK AND EURO BONDS AND PLACING THAT TAB ON THE BACKS OF THE POWERLESS KENYAN CITIZENS!
THE PIG LOOKS UGLY, EVEN WITH THE LIPSTICK ON!!!
The Marshall says
Nonsense, even a Luo or any other infringed tribe can produce a president.
Kindiki just keep quiet