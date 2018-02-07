”You Cannot Revoke Passports, Deport Kenyan UNLESS Constitution Is Suspended”- Hon Wanyoike

Photo: Top lawyers; Donald Kipkorir, Prof Makau Mutua and Ahmednasir Abdullahi
By WAIKWA WANYOIKE
The decision by the government to withdraw the passports of a number of citizens is clearly a violation of the law and the Constitution.
One of the things that the Constitution has as a right of citizens is not just citizenship but also a passport.
In fact, the Constitution specifically says every citizen has a right to a passport and other documents of identification.
So if that is a constitutional right, then it is not something that can be taken away at will. The second thing that the Constitution says is that every citizen has a right to freedom of movement, to leave and enter Kenya anytime they wish to do that.
Obviously to do that, you need a passport in most instances and therefore taking away somebody’s passport is not only infringement on his or her rights to having it as a form of identification but also the right to movement.
That is another violation that the state has caused.
The way the passports have been withdrawn is clearly illegal and everybody would know this.
A law student would know this and I wonder who is advising this government and its agencies because this is extremely unconstitutional. Even where it is possible to withdraw a passport, due process has to be followed.
The person has to be given notification in good time of the reason or reasons why the passport might be withdrawn so that they can appear before the government agency concerned to explain themselves.
It is only on very, very exceptional circumstances that the law imagines a passport can be taken away.
Obviously due process was not followed in this case.
What we have witnessed on the part of government, not just on the issue of passports being withdrawn but also the withdrawal of bodyguards of some members of Parliament from the NASA side, withdrawal of the gun licenses, what we have seen with the TV stations.
All this is a show of tantrums – it is a government that is so low on self-esteem it is throwing tantrums right, left, and centre.
And it thinks by throwing those tantrums, it will scare everybody. This is use of tactics of oppression.
Luckily, we have a fairly independent Judiciary.
This government was put in power by the Supreme Court, but they have no respect for the rule of law.
The writer is the executive director of the Katiba Institute
Comments
Anonymous says
THE ORGANIZED CRIME SYNDICATE CONTROLLING KENYA HATES BRILLIANT AND WELL EDUCATED KENYAN CITIZENS WHO HAVE THE GUTS TO QUESTION THEIR CRIMINALITY!! KENYA IS UNDER LAWLESS ALLIED LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIMINALS RUNNING AMOK AND TERRORIZING KENYAN CITIZENS!!
THIS IS WHAT THIS WHOLE EPISODE IS ALL ABOUT!
Dr Henri Wafula says
YOU HAVE SAID IT-THE RULERS WERE PUT IN PLACE BY THE COURTS-NOT THE PEOPLE!-SO AS IT HAS BEEN FROM THE OLDEN DAYS THE KINGMAKER IS ALWAYS THE FIRST VICTIM OF THE PURGE! THE JUDICIARY SHOULD HAVE REJECTED THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTIONS WHEREBY LESS THAN 30 PERCENT OF THE REGISTERED VOTERS TURN UP FOR THE ELECTIONS WHEREAS 70 PERCENT REFUSE TO PARTICIPATE-THIS A RECIPE FOR DISASTER AS THE GOVERNMENT LACKS GOODWILL OF THE CITIZENRY. ONE CANNOT RULE BY MINORITY!! THE FACT THAT THOSE WHO TOOK PART IN THE ELECTIONS WERE MUCH LESS THAN THOSE WHO BOYCOTTED AS ORDERED BY RAILA WAS IN ITSELF TESTIMONY THAT THE ELECTIONS WERE A FARCE!
UHURU HAS BEEN GRANTED BY FATE A GOLDEN CHANCE TO RIGHT THE WRONGS HIS FATHER INFLICTED ON KENYANS AND IF HE IS WISE ENOUGH T HEN HE WILL LISTEN TO SOUND ADVICE AND SIT DOWN WITH RAILA AND CRAFT A CONSTITUTION FOR THE FUTURE WHERE HE WILL GROW OLD WITHOUT LOOKING OVER HIS SHOULDERS OR WONDERING WHAT THE GUY IN STATE HOUSE WILL COME UP THE NEXT DAY! HE HAS A CHANCE OF LIFETIME NOW AND HE SHOULD NOT LISTEN TO THOSE WHO SURROUND HIM WANTING TO GRAB-THOSE DAYS ARE GONE. 20 YEARS FROM NOW HE WILL REGRET NOT EFFECTING A SOUND CONSTITUTION AS THEY WILL COME FOR HIM. HIS FAMILY OWNS LOTS OF PROPERTY AND THIS IS ONE REASON HE SHOULD MAKE SURE THAT THERE IS A NEW AND ROBUST CONSTITUTION OTHERWISE HE WILL NEVER KNOW PEACE. EVEN IF RUTO SUCCEEDS HIM WHAT GUARANTEE DOES HE HAVE THAT THEY WILL NOT COME FOR HIM?? I CAN SEE THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY SLOWLY UNRAVELLING AND EACH TRIBE MIGHT JUST GO IT ALONE -IMAGINE THE GOVERNMENT NOT OBEYING THE LAW-WHO IS A CRIMINAL NOW?? THE SECESSIONISTS HAVE BEEN GIVEN A BOOST AND WHEN THE GUINEA IS OUT OF THE BOTTLE YOU KNOW THAT EVERYONE FOR THEMSELVES!! GOD HELP KENYA
Anonymous says
You destroy yourself if and when self preservation becomes your only preoccupation. It means you are caged like a cat threatening to strike everyone with its paws even if the legs are already broken. The strength of Kenyans is in the constitution the jubilee government is openly trashing with reckless abandon. Kenyans are now more warry of moving on and are getting keener on safeguarding their hard won freedom from autocracy of which the opposition to date stands with the ultimate realization. The government is fighting too many inconsequential battles that even the foot soldiers are not interested in and this is how to bring the king down by his own actions. The mess is already deep rooted and Kenyans can only work on how to come out of it unfortunately with a real waste of resources and opportunities for effective development. The heavily indebted government is taking cover under managing politics to give as excuse for not undertaking any developments this second term yet the truth is corruption and debt servicing continues to ripp off development money. I wonder who is happy to be part of the mess if not being in it for selfish aggrandizement and just driven by avarice. The good king is naked.
Sage says
I wish this REGIME and Uhuru goes down in flames to save Kenya…..it is no longer a matter of order…….
Anonymous says
As it looks, this regime is going down! The people surrounding Uhuru have panicked, everybody who is not KK is branded as an enemy or General Ideed Mohamed! The constitution had been thrown out the window with abandon. Remember how many Kikuyus have dual citizenship too and once a change of leadership comes, whatever you are doing to Miguna will be done unto them! They will be sent out of their own country. What right do Uhuru have in Kenya than Miguna, apart from being president?
First of all, Miguna is not stupid, secondly, international law will have to be applied from now and he will be compensated for whatever he has lost. He may not work again in his life, because Uhuru government will pay him heavily. Whoever is advising Uhuru is not wise at all. You may think you are instilling fear on opposition, but this is a recipe for chaos that will be hard for the government to extricate itself from! Roadside declarations without following due process is short sightedness, that even Brother Robert Godec may not rescue Uhuru from. Uhuru Government seem to be going down at his watch; Maraga gave him a life line, but he has abused it.
Maraga was weak, his ruling of opening the servers was not followed, so any other judges ruling is a child’s joke, because unlike Judge Kimaru, Maraga set a bad precedent by not enforcing his ruling!
Anonymous says
World Organized crime network is taking root in Kenya, the syndicate is well oiled with the rampant robbery of public resources, the looting mob of devil worshipers are taking the Kenyan masses for granted.this is their hotbed, where only nasty things happen. The people must stand and resist this evil world organized crime network, there must be no let-up whatsoever. The purported deportation is rather a portation, deportation is whereby one is returned to his own motherland, this is wastage of public resources, at the expense of the unfortunately poor citizenry, stop the heavy drinking you imposter, scum bug, you are totally insane.you promised free and fair elections which you did just the opposite of your own words word for word, you can never be trusted and you are incapable to rule Kenya period.
Anonymous says
kukuyus where ever you are start parking and leave nasa strongholds dark days are here and you wont stop it
Anonymous says
Look at all these paragraphs by one luo trying to sound tough lol “they can’t” jaduong they just did mdomo tu
Anonymous says
suck a dick, yeah eat cum mother fuker.
Anonymous says
that is where you are wrong fooling your fellow kikuyus who are not in central because your mind is.jigger invaded you assume that only one luo is commenting these.you know nothing except raping chicken donkeys and washosho
Anonymous says
Masais must be educated and radicalized to start evicting all foreigners occuppying their lands .Somebody must wake these morans who are collectively suffering from sleeping sickness.Why are Masis and samburus not resisting ?
Anonymous says
Oppression has never worked, actually, it works in reverse.Long ago during the mid-evil times, there were many bad kings and savage rulers, but they were all brought down down to the ground.uhuru is just but aka very small devil, we must chase him an to the very gory gates of hell .you all scum bugs beware
Anonymous says
YOh can’t even spell scumbag you are poor as shut who are you trying to threaten useless slum dweller you cant even afford maize flour
Anonymous says
that is why we gonna destroy everything you pretend to have worked for so that we all start from nothing chicken rapist
Kenya today admin Is a fag says
Hahahaha panganga
Yegon says
The luo(just one pretending to be many) n this site is just pathetic
Anonymous says
bitch eat dick
Anonymous says
kikuyu men rape chicken because there women ni majimaji halafu badala ya kuma wana mkebe
Moha says
Hizi story za huyu msee huwa fake Sana huwa anaandika chuki ya wakikuyu pekee mwenyewe sidhani kuna lingine aweza elewa
Anonymous says
mbona ufuatilie kama ni fake? coz kama uhuru your leader is good at kukuna mkundu publicly ana lipi ?
Anonymous says
You wake up to display your ignorance and wonder why you are poor
Alan says
This guy writing long paragraphs using similar wording pretending to have a conversation agreeing with himself is pure luo misery in action kama hauna comments you comment yourself,, Kama hauna kura you apisha yourself simple luos are a joke
Anonymous says
please dont keep the hens and donkeys waiting go rape them
Anonymous says
KEEP THINKING YOU ARE RICH! YOUR WORLDLY MATERIALS WILL NEVER MAKE YOU RICH BEFORE GOD NOT EVEN BEFORE MAN.
Anonymous says
Deporting Miguna Miguna to canada cnnot stop him from commanding his Army .NRM will m,ove from strong to strong since it has the full support of majority of kenyas oppressed people .
Anonymous says
shamba la wanyama lazima libadilike, wanyama wote ni sawa.
Anonymous says
It is a sad day that Kikuyus and kalenjins are supporting Uhuru & Ruto when they are killing democracy in Kenya.Jubilee government is setting a bad presidece hence kenyans are going to take laws in their hands eg.lynching rogue policemen and arresting any Cs ,mps or anybody citizens deem breaking laws.setting grbbed buildings on fire. taking back what is theirs from land ,property grabbers and arming vigilant groups.
Anonymous says
Where is mama gina to hise uhuro under her pants for jaking miguna.
Anonymous says
Sons of bitches beware, end of times is around the next corner.You won’t escape intact, the citizenry is up in arms against you thieves .lol scum bugs…
Anonymous says
kikuyu men rape chicken because there women ni majimaji halafu badala ya kuma wana mkebe
Anonymous says
UHURU AENDE REHAB UHURU AENDE REHAB UHURU AENDE REHAB UHURU AENDE REHAB UHURU AENDE REHAB UHURU AENDE REHAB
Anonymous says
Which tribe is judge Kimaru??
Anonymous says
The fala drinks dink straight out the shit hole wa do you expect,pombe ya mtaro sio Jamison
Anonymous says
Muratina is the shitiest drink , tell them his medulla oblongata is non-operational
Goro oronge says
How do you allow comments to reach this level in your post? Edit rubbish and post sensible ones even if it affects any other tribe. Arguments that you are poor, we are rich, you rape hens and old women blah blah. let us educate each other in this page please.