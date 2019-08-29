Cancer victim contribution hit 3 million after JKL interview

When 13-year-old Bianca Wambui appeared on Citizen TV show JKLive, she never in her wildest dreams, imagined how her life would change.



Bianca, who is fighting breast cancer, touched the hearts of many Kenyans with her heartbreaking story of how she dropped out of school after she underwent an operation to remove one of her breasts.

The young girl explained to show host, Jeff Koinange, that she faced mockery and stigmatisation from her fellow pupils.

“Pupils at school used to run away from me because they thought I could infect them. Kids often said they did not want to play with someone who does not have one breast,” Bianca stated.

She further revealed the financial struggles she was undergoing, due to the high costs of treating the life-threatening ailment.

As soon as Jeff shared a paybill number to help Bianca raise funds for her cancer treatment, the contributions started flowing in.