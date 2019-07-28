Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

‘Cambridge analytica did not write Uhuru’s Speech’ – David Murathe

‘Cambridge analytica did not write Uhuru’s Speech’ – David Murathe

1 Comment

Comments

  1. Waiguru Annawill never step in Kenya Kikuyu Kangaroo courts hence she is daughter of the Soil But Kalenin/Nandi badits (thugs & thieves will go to prison hence refugees in kenya : Kenya belongs to KIkuyu tribe who fought for independence when tribes were serving British colonialists.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies