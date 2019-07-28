‘Cambridge analytica did not write Uhuru’s Speech’ – David Murathe

David Murathe: I was not privy to all the groups who were doing all this. Nasa had Aristotle. When you do a campaign you do scenarios. I am surprised to hear that Cambridge Analytica did Jubilee briefs. #MuratheOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/URhLQ3E1ts
This idea that Cambridge Analytica was the decisive factor in helping Jubilee win the elections is an insufferable insult to the intelligence of a sane person. It wasn't even 0.001% responsible for UhuRuto's win. Please stop with this foolish idea. Stop. #MuratheOnPunchline
David Murathe: The people on Facebook are intelligent. When you are doing a campaign, you do anything and everything. It is a punchline. You're throwing punches and the other team is doing the same. #MuratheOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/tKyjKylp9H
David Murathe responds on the association of @JubileePartyK and Cambridge Analytica #MuratheOnPunchline @AnneKiguta pic.twitter.com/Ogz2MEimkg
This man talking i can't understand what exactly he's up https://t.co/dfOnrfgasb least he's unmasking something #MuratheOnPunchline
Murathe social media doesn't work in Kenya, it target a minute group…
Murathe is punched here… #MuratheOnPunchline
#MuratheOnPunchline
Murathe umetoka majuu lini, umewag manze Hadi @AnneKiguta ameshtuka leo, kizungu ya Mt Kenya haiko Kwa mdomo yake.
Jabs time, Murathe says it was not only Jubilee who hired foreign PR firms but NASA too. #MuratheOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/URTjVPxtaJ
#MuratheOnPunchline so this is how arap looter is watching the punchline on seeing murathe on the bench ,,wacha kieleweke sasa pic.twitter.com/XnkTYT3Nkh
Comments
Anonymous says
