List Of Cabinet Secretaries SACKED By Uhuru, CS Maili, Kandie, Wario, Bett, Wekhungu etc

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked seven Cabinet Secretaries who served in his first term and appointed them as Ambassadors.



Health CS Cleopa Mailu, Judy Wakhungu (Environment), Dan Kazungu (Mining), and Phylis Kandie (Labour) are among those sacked.

Others are Sports CS Hassan Wario, Willy Bett (Agriculture).

Wakhungu has been appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to France.

Mailu, who has been replaced by Sicily Kariuki, was nominated as Kenyan UN representative to Geneva.

Kazungu, in the changes announced on Friday, was named as Ambassador to Tanzania while Kandie was named as Kenyan Ambassador to Belgium.

Their dockets will be filled by John Munyes as Mining and Petroleum CS and Ukur Yattani as Labour CS.

Hassan Wario who has been Sports and Culture CS has been named ambassador to Austria. He was replaced by Rashid Mohamed.

Willy Bett will leave his Agriculture docket which will be taken by Mwangi Kiunjuri as he assumes as Kenyan Ambassador to India.

Jacob Kaimenyi also leaves the Lands docket for Farida Karoney as he takes over as permanent representative at UNESCO in Paris.

Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed has been redeployed as Education CS taking over from Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Former Youth and Gender CS Sicily Kariuki has been redeployed to the Health docket.

Rachel Omamo has been retained as the Defence CS while Eugene Wamalwa moved from Water and Sanitation to the Devolution portfolio.