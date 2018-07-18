City Businessman in Ruaraka Land Case Linking Matiang’i to Sh3.2 Billion Scam Fears For His Life

Renowned lawyer Apollo Mboya, who is representing a crucial witness, Meshak Onyango Dehay, in the controversial Ruaraka Land case in which Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i is linked, is worried for his (Onyango) life.

In a Twitter post which was in response to Daily Nation story which had given finer details of the witness, lamented to the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) and Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the dangers the story may have put his client.

“DPP and EACC, this story has the potential to put the life of my client in danger. I urge that necessary steps are taken to address the matter. Why has it taken this long to prosecute the perpetrators of the heist?” he posed on Twitter.

The witness, a former Nairobi Businessman, linked Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to the Sh3.2 billion scam involving the controversial purchase of land in Ruaraka. He has since been adopted as a State witness in the matter in which also National Land Commission chairman Mohammed Swazuri has been roped in.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji signed in Mr Onyango as a government witness as he investigates the circumstances under which the National Lands

Mr Onyango attracted national attention after he filed a statement before parliament where he admitted being privy to the fraudulent transactions involving the land at Ruaraka.

His statement implicated further alleges several senior government officials including Matiang’i, who at the time was the Education CS.

According to Mr Onyango, Matiang’i was to pocket Sh300 million, Mohamed Swazuri Sh400 million, Education PS Belio Kipsang Sh100 million and former Attorney General Githu Muigai Sh250 million.